News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

When body temperatures drop, shivering may occur. It’s your body’s trigger to maintain homeostasis, a process that living things use to maintain stable conditions necessary for survival.

Shivering boosts heat production by 500%. A shiver is caused by muscles tightening and relaxing in rapid succession. It is an involuntary movement and a response for your body to warm itself. Shivering varies depending on people’s individual body temperature. People without much body fat to insulate themselves may shiver before those who have a bit more girth.

Is there a relationship between shivering and health? Yes, sensitivity to cold temperatures can change with age or health conditions. For example, if you have an under active thyroid (hypothyroidism), you are more likely to feel cold more acutely and more likely to shiver.

Some people shiver uncontrollably when anesthesia wears off and they are regaining consciousness after surgery. One theory is operating rooms are usually cool and lying still in a cool environment for a period of time naturally causes a decrease in body temperature. Anesthesia can also interfere with the body’s temperature regulation.

Another reason people shiver is low blood sugar. A drop in blood sugar, common among diabetics especially if you have not eaten in a while, can cause shivering, or some people even break out in a sweat.





If you are fighting a viral or bacterial infection, shivering is a way to kill the infection that has invaded your system. Shivering may be a sign of a fever coming on. And, while fever is generally the result of an infection, inflammation or an allergic reaction can also impact body temperature.

Did you know that the only time in your life you don’t shiver is at the beginning? Babies don’t shiver when they are cold because their body regulates temperature differently. Babies experience thermogenesis, which is similar to how hibernating animals survive and keep warm in the winter. If you notice that a baby is shivering, it may be a sign of low blood sugar, or your baby may be hungry.

For the elderly, a tremor is often mistaken as shivering. A tremor is an involuntary, rhythmic muscle contraction leading to shaking in one or more parts of the body. It is a common movement disorder often associated with Parkinson’s.

For some people, stress or mental health challenges will cause shivering. This can occur because of a psychogenic movement disorder (mental or emotional) which can affect various parts of the body. A neurologist can look at what underlying factors may be causing this.

So when is a shiver just a shiver, and when should you seek medical attention? Often, if you drink plenty of fluids and take over the counter medications you will get better. However, if you are experiencing other symptoms such as a rapid heartbeat, fever lasting more than three days, stiff neck, or shallow breathing, you should seek medical advice.