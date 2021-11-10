News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

A number of years ago, an acquaintance of mine needed a bone marrow transplant. Thankfully a match was found, but I never quite understood what it meant. Bone marrow is a spongy substance found at the center of our bones. It is a soft and gelatinous tissue that makes more than 220 billion new blood cells every day.

Bone marrow produces stem cells and other substances which in turn produce blood cells. Stem cells are the raw material cells from which all other cells with specific functions are generated. Each type of blood cell made by bone marrow has an important role. Red blood cells carry oxygen to tissues in the body. Platelets stop bleeding by helping blood to clot. White blood cells help fight infections.

Three very important types of white blood cells are essential to the functioning of the body’s immune system which fights infection. Neutrophils and Macrophages fight bacterial and fungal infections by ingesting germs. While Lymphocytes or T cells (T lymphocytes) also attack bacterial and fungal infections, donor T cells can also attack viruses and other germs.

People need healthy bone marrow and blood cells to live. Those with certain blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, sickle cell anemia, and other life threatening conditions rely on bone marrow to survive.

A blood or marrow transplant (BMT) replaces unhealthy blood-forming cells with healthy ones. Blood-forming cells are immature cells that grow into red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. When they mature, they leave the marrow and enter the bloodstream.





BMT is not a surgery. A bone marrow transplant infuses healthy blood-forming stem cells into your body to replace damaged or diseased bone marrow. The new cells go into your bloodstream through an intravenous (IV) catheter or tube. From there, cells find their way into your marrow.

A bone marrow transplant can safely allow treatment of a condition where there are high doses of chemotherapy or radiation, by replacing or rescuing the bone marrow damaged by treatment. It can also replace diseased or damaged marrow with new stem cells or can provide new stem cells which help kill cancer cells.

When the new stem cells travel into the body, they travel through the blood to the marrow where they multiply and make healthy blood cells called engraftment. A patient remains under medical care for quite some time and may need medication or even periodic transfusions of red blood cells and platelets.

There are risks associated with a bone marrow transplant. While some people experience mild reactions, others can have serious complications that can be life-threatening. Possible complications include stem cell failure, organ damage, infection, cataracts, infertility, and even death. A physician should walk his or her patient through the risks vs rewards to ensure the best decision is being made.

It is a very difficult process. However, many survivors who experience tough days during the transplant process, return to normal activities with good outcomes and improved quality of life.