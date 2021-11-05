News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

If you have gone in for a colonoscopy, your gastroenterologist may have told you that he or she removed a few polyps. Most people don’t quite know what that means. Polyps are growths of tissues that form in small, flat bumps (called sessile) or grow in mushroom-like clumps (called pedunculated). Polyps vary in size. Some are as tiny as the head of a pin, while others can be the size of a ping pong ball. On average, they are generally one-half inch, or smaller than a dime.

Most polyps are harmless and there isn’t an absolute cause. If left unchecked, some colon polyps can develop into colon cancer which can be fatal if found in later stages. They can also be found along the rectum, uterus, on the intestines, in the stomach, nose, sinuses, and ear canal and develop on mucous membranes.

Polyps found during an endoscopy (view of internal organs) or colonoscopy may be removed as part of the procedure. If a polyp is found in another part of the body, your physician may request a biopsy for a proper diagnosis.

Individuals over 50 are at the highest risk although anyone can develop polyps. Those with a family history as well as smokers or those who are overweight are at the highest risk.

People with colon polyps will often not experience any symptoms although occasionally gastric and stomach polyps may include bleeding or pain from an obstruction in the digestive tract.





While most gastric and stomach polyps are not cancerous, regular screening tests such as a colonoscopy are one of the best options for prevention. To reduce the risk of polyps, you can limit fatty foods such as fried foods, red meats such as beef and pork, and processed meats such as bacon, sausage, hot dogs, and lunch meats.

Endometrial polyps are found in the lining of the uterus and may cause challenges for those trying to get pregnant which is one of the ways they are discovered. They also can cause irregular or heavy bleeding during or between menstrual periods. These polyps are generally diagnosed using imaging tests. If found, these polyps are biopsied and removed.

Cervical polyps form on the opening between the uterus and the vagina. Inflammation, heavy periods, or bleeding after intercourse are identifiers as is a white or yellow mucus discharge. For uterine and cervical polyps, medication is often recommended to shrink them.

Nasal polyps occur in the mucus membranes of the nose and sinuses. These are usually benign, but can block the airway or cause stuffiness, a loss of smell or taste, snoring, a sinus infection or headaches. While steroids may be used to treat nasal polyps, the result is usually short-term which is why large polyps that are impacting your health and comfort may be removed with an endoscopic surgery.

While most polyps are benign, they should be removed so they don’t transition into something that can impact your overall health. Prevention through doctor visits, screenings and lifestyle changes will greatly reduce your risk.