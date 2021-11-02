News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

As November kicks off, some people are inquiring about the status of hospitalized COVID-19 cases. There was quite a surge between August and October with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital experiencing its largest admittance of COVID-19 patients to date.

At its peak, hospital inpatient numbers were nearly 30. Throughout August and September, hospital COVID-19 patients were in the mid to high 20s. Last week numbers wavered between seven and 10 inpatients.

A year ago, the COVID-19 population was primarily older adults, however, this surge brought much younger patients who prior to becoming symptomatic, seemed to be relatively healthy. By far, the majority of patients hospitalized were unvaccinated.

While the vaccines protect people against severe illness, they are not 100% effective and there have been breakthrough cases. Those who develop a vaccine breakthrough infection are less likely to develop serious illness, but are contagious. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), people are eight times less likely to be infected and 25 times less likely to experience hospitalization or death.

As of last week, the Nevada County Public Health Department shows that 121,603 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Nevada County residents. Just under 64% — or 63,677 people — have received at least one dose, and 56.3 % — or 56,255 — individuals are now fully vaccinated.





Recently, there has been a lot of confusion on the difference between a third dose and a booster. In October, the Food and Drug Administration amended its Emergency Use Authorization on COVID-19 vaccines to include booster shots for all three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson). A third dose is for people who may not have a strong enough immune response from the first two doses. A booster shot is for people whose immune response may have weakened over time.

The CDC recommends that people with moderate to severe compromised immune systems receive a third additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, Pfizer and Moderna boosters are recommended for those 65 years or older and those over 18 years who live in long-term care facilities or have underlying medical conditions. It is also encouraged for those over 18 years of age who work in high risk settings. It has been determined you can mix vaccines, meaning if you were vaccinated with Pfizer, you can get the Moderna booster and vice versa. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine provides 94% protection with a booster given at two months.

To sign up or see if you are eligible for the booster or vaccine, you can go to myturn.ca.gov. In Nevada County there is enough vaccine capacity for delivery.

If you would like to have a digital version of your vaccine record, you can go to myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. It will ask you for your name, date of birth, and the email or phone number you gave when vaccinated. You will also be asked to create a four-digit PIN.