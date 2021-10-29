News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Most people have heard of DNA. Officially known as Deoxyribonucleic Acid, the simple definition is molecules that are inside cells that contain genetic information responsible for the development and function of an organism. DNA molecules are a way of passing this information from one generation to the next. To carry out this activity, DNA sequences must be converted into messages that can produce proteins known as genes.

In genetics, there is a term “junk DNA,” which refers to the areas of DNA that are non-coding. Or in even simpler terms, it is the term applied to DNA whose function isn’t understood. Less than two percent of the three billion “letters” of the human genome contains proper genes. That leaves an overwhelming majority of our DNA code that has no obvious function. So, why is there so much rubbish in the human genome?

A genome is an organism’s complete set of genetic instructions, which contains the information needed to build that organism so it can grow and develop. Most of our genome is ordinary and repetitive. It is packed full of millions of elements called transposons, which are genetic elements that can jump to different locations within a genome.

The term junk DNA was first used in the 1960s, but was formalized by Susumu Ohno in 1972. Scientists study why junk DNA hasn’t been eliminated through evolution’s natural selection process. One reason is that evolution is a slow and imperfect process. More recent research suggests that perhaps junk DNA is not completely useless.

In fact, some researchers believe that our abundance of non-coding DNA is like the biological equivalent of bubble wrap. The theory is it acts as protective packing around genes and helps dilute the impact of cancer causing agents such as X-rays and other carcinogens. While almost impossible to prove, some even believe junk DNA has a structural function by helping to space genes and their control switches out in the right way.





The proportion of coding versus non-coding DNA varies greatly between species. In humans, for example, almost 98% of the DNA is non-coding, while in bacteria, only 2% of genetic material does not have a code for anything.

While most junk DNA may not have an impact on health, there is some speculation that changes in genes can alter the pattern of a critical protein and can disrupt normal development or cause a health problem. Some variants in non-coding DNA have been linked to several types of cancer and developmental disorder such as an isolated Pierre Robin sequence, a rare congenital birth defect characterized by an underdeveloped jaw, backward displacement of the tongue and upper airway obstruction. Some researchers are also studying junk DNA’s role in heart disease.

Much speculation and debate continue on junk DNA, which is why it is being studied more and more. In the future, scientists may be less inclined to describe non-coding sequences as junk because there are so many more precise ways of labeling them now.