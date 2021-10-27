News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Psoriasis, a skin disease marked by red, itchy, scaly patches, is the most prevalent autoimmune disease in the U.S. According to recent statistics, as many as 7.5 million Americans have psoriasis with approximately 10 to 30% of those developing psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriasis is caused by the rapid buildup of skin cells causing scales on the skin’s surface. Typical psoriatic scales are whitish-silver and develop in thick, red patches. In more serious situations, it can result in the skin cracking and bleeding.

Often the result of a sped-up skin production process, psoriasis skin cells typically grow deep in the skin, slowly rise to the surface and eventually fall off. Typically, the life of a skin cell is one month. Most often these scales are found on joints such as elbows and knees, although they can also be found on hands, feet, scalp neck and the face.

While there are many forms of psoriasis, the American Academy of Dermatology estimates that 80% of people have plaque psoriasis. Most people don’t have all the symptoms. The most common ones include raised, inflamed patches of skin that appear red on light skin or brown or purple on dark skin. There is often soreness around the patches with itching and burning sensation. For some, they will experience painful, swollen joints or thick, pitted nails.

Psoriasis isn’t contagious, but as with other chronic diseases, it can touch areas of your life other than physical health. It can affect your emotional health, relationships, how stress is managed, and even areas of life that you wouldn’t expect, such as the fabric of your clothing. Some people with psoriasis feel a need to isolate.





Because of its distinctive appearance, a primary care physician can often recognize it. However, it can be confused with other skin diseases such as eczema so it’s best to see a dermatologist for a confirmed diagnosis. Treatment usually depends on how much skin is affected and how much pain you are experiencing.

There are numerous self-care options to help you manage your psoriasis. These include daily baths, using moisturizer, covering affected areas overnight, exposing the skin to sunlight, applying medicated ointment, avoiding psoriasis triggers, and eliminating alcohol.

If self-care does not work then your physician may suggest a corticosteroid prescription or a stronger triamcinolone. Sometimes a vitamin D analogue will help slow skin growth or cause less irritation to sensitive areas. Other Retinoids or calcineurin inhibitors (not recommended if you are pregnant or breastfeeding) can be used for a short-term. Some alternative medicine therapies include light therapy, fish oil supplements, Oregon grape (also known as barberry) and aloe extract cream.

If you have a genetic predisposition to psoriasis, it can be triggered by a streptococcal infection (strep throat), trauma to the skin, bug bite infections, sunburn, stress, and certain drugs. While there is no cure for psoriasis, treatment can help you feel better.