News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

This week is National Estate Awareness Planning week. The Board and staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation are deeply grateful to those who have given so generously over the years through their estate.

Estate planning is an often overlooked element of financial wellness. It is estimated that over half of Americans — 56% — do not have an up-to-date estate plan. National Estate Planning Awareness Week was adopted in 2008 to help the public understand what estate planning is and why it is such a vital component of financial wellness. One in three Americans pass away without a will or trust. Dying without a will is called intestate. In those cases, the probate court will determine who will receive your property regardless of what you may have wanted.

The benefits of collaborative estate planning are far-reaching and may help to minimize taxes, court costs, or unnecessary legal fees; protect assets from creditors; use insurance to provide liquidity and replace income in case of disability or death; successfully transfer a business; give detailed instructions for care in event of disability; name appropriate guardians, executors, and trustees for minors or loved ones to carry out your wishes.

Failure to plan can be a recipe for chaos. Whether you are financially successful, or have limited means, estate planning can help preserve and protect your family. Estate gifts can be any size. While some people have the capacity to leave large amounts that can be transformational in their impact, smaller estate gifts make a difference as well.

SNMH Foundation has been fortunate to receive a variety of planned gifts over the years ranging from $1,000 to $2 million. The $2 million was directed to the SNMH Community Cancer Center and helped create a warm and welcoming environment that is felt nearly two decades later by every cancer patient that comes for care.





The $1,000 was also meaningful. These gifts often come unrestricted and allow us the greatest flexibility to put them where needed most. Sometimes they are used on their own, perhaps to fund 250 books for young children as part of our Read Me A Story Program. Often, they are combined with other gifts to help fund a bigger project.

It is important to consult with a professional as they can provide guidance on what will be most beneficial for you and your particular circumstance. For a list of local estate planning and financial advisors please visit https://goldcountryepc.org/ .

Leaving a gift through your estate to the nonprofits you care deeply about can have amazing results. There are many tax-savvy ways to give that can also benefit you with your planning. We invite you to call SNMH Foundation at 530-477-9700 for a private and confidential conversation about your charitable estate planning options. While we cannot offer legal advice, we are always available to talk with you about how your giving can make a difference in local health care for generations to come!