News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

As a proud great aunt to newborn Vincent, I’m learning terms that I don’t think even existed when I was a new mom. Vincent was recently diagnosed as a cluster feeding baby.

Newborn babies may breastfeed anywhere from eight to 12 times a day. However if your baby nurses numerous times in quick succession, you may have a cluster feeder on your hands.

Cluster feeding occurs when a baby wants lots of short feeds over a few hours. This is quite normal and often happens in the early stages of breastfeeding. While it can happen anytime during the day, it is more prevalent in the late afternoon or early evening.

The age a baby starts to cluster feed varies, but usually begins around three to five weeks when the first growth spurts begin. Sometimes it only lasts for a few days at a time. Infants usually grow out of it by three to four months of age, although some older babies cluster feed on occasion, especially when they need extra comfort.

It’s generally easy to recognize cluster feeding because as soon as a baby finishes eating, he or she begins to show signs of hunger again. Signs include nuzzling against the breast, increased alertness, smacking their lips or rooting (turning the head to whatever touches the cheek). The baby may also sleep for longer stretches of time after cluster feeding.





While there is no particular reason why some babies cluster feed, some experts feel it may boost milk supply. Recognized signs of cluster feeding may include short rests between feeding, eating for a few minutes then pulling away from the breast, and crying and fussiness while trying to feed.

Parents are usually the ones impacted by cluster feeding. Both mother and father may feel physically and emotionally drained. New mothers often experience exhaustion and frustration. For some, they feel like a failure and lose confidence in their ability to breastfeed.

Some women become stressed that they won’t have enough milk. Others say their breasts feel empty. But there is always milk in the breast, they are never completely empty. It is important to know that you don’t have to supplement with formula if you are cluster feeding. It usually works itself out.

While cluster feeding can be a normal part of a baby’s feeding routine, you should talk to your doctor, nurse, or midwife if your baby is not gaining weight, is not producing wet or dirty diapers, or is not settling or sleeping after they have finished feeding.

If you are experiencing cluster feeding or know a new mother that is having challenges, encourage her to relax and follow the baby’s lead. Try to rest in the early part of the day to prepare. Drink lots of water and make sure you eat well. And with most things when dealing with a newborn, ask for as much family and partner support as you can get.