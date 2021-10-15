News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Would you know what to do if faced with a medical emergency? According to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), most adults lack the confidence to help if a medical emergency occurred.

Anyone of us could face being the first on scene in an emergency and that initial person is rarely a medical professional. How the first people to arrive respond, may make the difference between life and death.

I can attest to this. While working at a previous job in Sacramento, I was coming to work when an employee collapsed in the parking lot. Another employee and I ran over and realized she was not breathing. I was young and didn’t know if what we were doing was correct, but adrenaline and instinct kicked in. We immediately called 911 who gave instruction and we began CPR. Fortunately, we had both gone through CPR training.

It took what felt like an eternity for the ambulance to arrive, but thankfully we got her breathing and they were able to transport her. They lost her twice in the ambulance, before she got to the hospital. An hour later she went into cardiac arrest and they could not revive her. Later that day, I was called to the main office where the family tearfully hugged me and thanked me for everything I did to try to save their mom. To this day I think back on this and wonder if I did enough, or if I should have done something different.

While 80% of adults feel prepared to effectively communicate with 911 operators, most reported they were unsure if they could manage “hands-on” assistance while waiting for medical personnel to show up. Less than half felt they could apply a tourniquet or move an endangered victim to safety. Only 1 in 4 felt they would have any idea how to manage a cardiac incident or would know what to do if someone stopped breathing.





When an emergency occurs, ACEP recommends taking a deep breath and counting to 10. Tell yourself you can handle the situation. Check for danger and protect yourself and the injured person from fire, or other potential hazards.

Look at the big picture to determine the most serious concern and what is immediately needed? Manage the most life-threatening injuries like bleeding and shock first. If you think there is a spinal injury, do not move the person unless danger is imminent. Check for broken bones or other injuries. Assess their ability to breathe.

There are five simple steps that may save a life. First, call 911 and describe the situation clearly. Make sure you stay safe. Stop the bleeding. Position the injured. Provide comfort.

According to a National Academies of Science study, trauma is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for persons under age 46. While we may not be trained medical professionals, sometimes we are the first on a scene and it’s important to remember, when an emergency occurs, seconds count.