News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

For years I have gotten muscle cramps in my legs. Sometimes it is very mild, but sometimes when I am lying down at night I get a shooting pain up the side of my leg.

I’ve come to learn that most muscle cramps occur in the legs, especially in the calf. I also know that most often there is a sharp pain, however, some people feel a hard lump that forms below the skin.

A muscle cramp is caused by a sudden and involuntary contraction of the muscle. Sometimes called a “Charley Horse,” muscle cramps can be caused by a variety of circumstances. Long periods of physical labor or exercise, especially in hot weather, can trigger cramping. Certain medicines and medical conditions may also elicit a cramp.

My leg cramps were caused by dehydration. At times I simply forget to drink enough water. Because dehydration decreases blood volume, the muscles and organs have less blood flow resulting in cramps and spasms. When you are dehydrated, your body reacts by storing water for the most vital organs such as the heart and lungs. Less vital parts of the body such as muscles and the digestive system do not get the water or electrolytes they need and then begin to cramp.

Inadequate blood supply occurs because the arteries that deliver blood to your legs narrows. Known as arteriosclerosis of the extremities, this can produce cramp-like pain in the legs and feet while exercising. The compression of nerves on your spine known as lumbar stenosis can also produce leg cramps. While arteriosclerosis generally dissipates once you stop exercising, nerve compression worsens the longer you walk. For some, too little potassium, calcium, or magnesium causes mineral depletion contributing to leg cramps.





While leg cramps often disappear on their own and are not usually serious enough to require medical care, if the following indicators surface, contact your physician. If discomfort becomes severe, if your leg begins to swell, or if your skin reddens or changes color, you should reach out for an appointment. The failure of self-care to improve your condition or if cramping is frequent you may also consider a consult.

Some self-care options work well. If you get a Charley Horse in the back of your thigh or calf, put weight on the affected leg and bend your knee slightly. Or, sit or lie down with your leg straight out and gently pull the top of your foot toward your head. If you are cramping in your quadriceps (front of the thigh), hold onto a chair and bend the knee of the affected leg. Pull your foot gently up toward your buttock.

Massage, an Epsom salt bath, and applying heat or cold can provide relief. Drinking plenty of liquid every day and stretching before and after you are using those muscles are good preventative measures. In addition, doing light exercise before bed such as riding a stationary bike for a few minutes may help prevent cramps while sleeping.