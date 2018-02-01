Youth Cribbage Tournament at Chicago Park School on Feb. 24

All youth cribbage players 18 years of age and under are invited to attend the largest and longest running youth cribbage tournament in the United States. The 25th Annual Sierra Youth Cribbage Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. on February 24 in the Chicago Park School gymnasium. Prizes will be awarded to winners and all participants will receive a free raffle ticket. Every one who signs up also gets a set of custom pegs commemorating the 25th anniversary of this event. The entry fee for the tournament is $7 and includes a continental breakfast, full lunch, snacks throughout the day and prizes. In order to play, a child must understand the basic concepts of cribbage. For registration information, or to obtain a detailed flyer about the event, call Dan Zeisler at 530-346-2153, ext. 207 or email danz@chicagoparkschool.org.