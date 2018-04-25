World Tai Chi and Qigong Day celebrated in Grass Valley

Gold Country Kiwanis will be hosting the Annual World Tai Chi and Qigong Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon on April 28 at the South Yuba Club, located at 130 West Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley. This year's theme is "One World, One Breath." This global event is organized annually in more than 100 cities and 80 nations worldwide. The purpose is to educate millions around the planet about Tai Chi and Qigong health benefits, celebrate personal and global health and healing and learn how to find local classes. The Harvard Health Publication calls Tai Chi "moving meditation." Studies have found that Tai Chi and Qigong can boost immune functions, increase brain activity, reduce depression, improve balance and dexterity, lower blood pressure and improve sleep. The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with "Therapeutic Qigong," followed by Taiko drumming. A Tai Chi demonstration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. followed by "Body Balance, Tai Chi-Kung Fu." This year, two spin classes have been added at 10:30 a.m. led by master instructor Scott McIntosh.

Coffee, bagels, fruit and donuts will be provided. Donations are welcome. All proceeds will go to the Gold Country Education and Youth Benefit Foundation that benefits Nevada County children.

For more information, Kiwanis on Facebook at GoldCountryKiwanis or at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org.