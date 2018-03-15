Western Nevada County ‘Election Forum Series’ throughout April

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has scheduled an Election Forum Series every Thursday throughout the month of April at the Rood Center in Nevada County. Each forum will start at 6:45 p.m., beginning with an introduction explaining county voting changes (Calif. Voters Choice Act).

The series will present candidates as follows:

April 5: Clerk Recorder and District Attorney.

April 12: U.S. House of Representatives District 1.

April 19: Board of Supervisors District 3.

April 26: Nevada County Sheriff.

The League of Women Voters has been conducting fair and balanced candidate forums in election year cycles since its inception. Over the years, they have been highly commended for their method of including audience participation in questioning candidates that is direct and in real time, while maintaining civility between the parties. All forums are open to the public.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more, visit http://www.lwvwnc.org.