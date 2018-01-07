Volunteers needed for meals on wheels

Gold Country Community Services is looking for volunteer "meals-on-wheels" drivers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Organizers say the program, which requires just a few hours of volunteer service a week, is a tremendous help when it comes to monitoring the well-being of home bound seniors in Nevada County.

The only qualification is a valid driver's license and "a big heart."

For volunteer information, call 530-273-4961 and visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org.