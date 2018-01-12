Volunteers needed for meals on wheels and Grass Valley senior lunch program

Gold Country Community Services is currently seeking much-needed volunteers. Since funding for the local RSVP volunteer organization was discontinued, Gold Country Community Services must now take on the sole responsibility of recruiting for more than 100 crucial volunteer positions. GCCS is currently seeking volunteer delivery drivers to join a team of drivers for the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers are needed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. just one day a week and must own a car, have a good sense of direction and a friendly smile. Currently drivers are needed for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as substitute drivers, who fill in for regular drivers when ill or on vacation. If interested, call Charity Bryson at 530-273-4961.

Also needed is a hostess/receptionist at the Gold Country Senior Café, where volunteers greet and seat senior guests, answer phones to free up staff during meal service, provide program information and referral assistance. Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. one or two days a week. If interested, please call Nicole Grimes at 530-615-4541.