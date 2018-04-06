Village Folk Orkestra to play in Nevada City
April 6, 2018
The Village Folk Orkestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Fellowship Hall at the back of Nevada City United Methodist Church, located at 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. The group is known for their music from Greece, Turkey, Eastern Europe, and more. The room will be set up for both listening and dancing. Doors open at 6:30 and a few dance steps will be taught until 7 p.m. Admission is by donation. For information, call 530-272-4650.
