Vendors, competitors invited to sign up for Rough and Ready Chili Cook-Off

Rough and Ready is again preparing to host its annual Chili Cook-off, set for June 24, and is seeking chili cookers and vendors interested in participating.

The annual event brings individuals, businesses and civic organizations to town, where they can cook their favorite chili recipe and submit them to a panel of judges and to the public for tasting. The judges will determine the first and second place winners, who will receive $500 and $250 cash awards, while the visiting public can purchase tasting kits and vote for the winner of the $250 People's Choice Award. Rough and Ready rules apply, say organizers, meaning "there are few restrictions on ingredients."

Now competitors are encouraged to sign up in an effort to unseat the incumbent champion, The Jack Daniels Chili Society. Crafters, artisans and other vendors are also encouraged to apply for the limited number of booths available.

For more information, contact Craig Ashcraft, Rough and Ready Chamber of Commerce, at 530-432-1227. Cook-off rules and application may be downloaded from the Chili Cook-off page of the Chamber website at http://www.roughandreadychamber.com.