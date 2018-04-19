University Women’s meeting to focus on the gender pay gap

The gender pay gap will be the topic of the upcoming American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch meeting, scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on April 21 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St. in Grass Valley. April is Pay Equity Month, with Equal Pay Day (April 10) marking the symbolic day when women's earnings "catch up" to men's earnings from the previous year. The meeting will pose key questions, including, "Why is the gender pay gap an important issue for everyone?" "What are the facts?" and "What's happening to try to reduce and hopefully eliminate the pay gap?" The event is free and open to the public. Program leaders Carolyn Feuille and Melanie Heckel will discuss the progress that has been made in narrowing the gender pay gap and the role and efforts of AAUW in achieving equity. In addition to spotlighting specific examples and citing key statistics, the pair will offer ways to support current legislation to overcome the pay gap.

California ranks second among the U.S. states in terms of reduced pay gap between men and women. Yet for every dollar a man makes, a woman makes 88 cents on average for equal work in California. In District 1 (which includes Nevada County) the difference is even greater with women making 78 cents on average. According to Feuille and Heckel, the pay gap in the U.S. affects women of all ages, races and education levels. This is not just a women's issue — it's also a family issue, they assert, as women struggle to pay off student loans, buy homes, raise their children and ultimately achieve a secure retirement. AAUW has been active in the fight to achieve pay equity for women for more than 50 years.

Feuille has over 36 years of experience as a training consultant, a corporate career and leadership coach and a consulting company owner. Heckel has more than 35 years in planning and project management. They currently serve as AAUW Nevada County Branch Program co-vice presidents.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information, visit https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.

Source: American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch