United Way’s ‘Grills ‘n’ Grilles’ event set for October 13 in Penn Valley

United Way of Nevada County has decided to hold their annual Grills 'n' Grilles fundraising event during a cooler part of the year. This year, the benefit is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Western Gateway Park, Penn Valley. United Way organizers say they are hoping for an even larger crowd this year.

The annual event will include a Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition as well as the local's "Backyard BBQ Contest." Last year's first place winner of the 2017 Backyard BBQ People's Choice 1st Place award, "The Rib Doctors," headed up by Kristian Hockinson, will be back to defend his title. The event will also include a car show, the Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, live music, vendors and a children's area.

United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. The nonprofit envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. To that end, the service priority is to strive to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs for Food, emergency shelter, and access to health care. More information about United Way can be found at http://www.uwnc.org.

United Way is currently looking for sponsors for this event, as well as barbecue teams, car show registrants and vendors. For more information, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.