United Way’s ‘Community Impact Process’ begins, seeking volunteers

United Way of Nevada County's annual Community Impact Process for the calendar year of 2018 has begun and allocations will be distributed from the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund. During this process, current United Way partners may apply to continue partnership and/or request funding.

Additionally, other qualified local agencies may apply to become new partners of United Way. Applications will be available for any community based, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that has provided health and human services to the residents of Nevada County for at least three years.

UWNC has streamlined the application process into one application for new partners, renewal of partners and requests for funding. All applications are due on April 5. Applications will be made available the week of March 5.

All applicants will be reviewed by The UWNC Community Investment Committee, the UWNC Board of Directors, and the 2018 Citizen Review Teams made up of volunteers from the community. This review process will include site visits with all the applicant organizations by Citizen Review Teams.

"The UWNC community investment assessment process is an integral part of due diligence for UWNC donors," Megan Timpany, executive director of UWNC, said.

Any community member that is interested in being on a Citizens Review Team should contact UWNC. Any health and human service nonprofit agency that has questions about the application process can also contact UWNC at 530-274-8111.

United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community.