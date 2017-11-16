United Way of Nevada County’s ‘Share the Warmth’ collection drive

A collection drive for new warm hats, gloves and socks is being held by United Way of Nevada County for those in our community who need them the most. A great majority of those in need are families with children who are struggling to get by, said organizers. This collection drive will help those households and individuals stay warm during the upcoming winter months.

Now through Dec. 7, new warm hats, gloves and socks can be dropped off at the following locations:

AAA, Walker's Office Supplies, JC Penney, B&C True Value Home Center, Penn Valley Mini Storage, the Rood Center lobby, Grass Valley City Hall, The Union, Hospice of the Foothills, Training Zone, and the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wildflower Nursery or the United Way of Nevada County office.

Currently, United Way of Nevada County is focusing on helping the community of Nevada County in the area of basic needs, including food, emergency shelter and access to health care. The nonprofit envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.

To learn more about the collection drive, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.