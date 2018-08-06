United Way of Nevada County celebrates first year of Food Access Saturday

This Saturday, Aug. 11, will be the next Food Access Saturday.

Through the Food Access Saturday program, any working individuals and families who need food can pick up nutritious supplemental groceries from 10 a.m. to noon. United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry distributes food on the second Saturday of each month.

The program was specifically designed to help working individuals and families who need help putting food on their table. So far, through the program, over 1,045 individuals have been served, with over 2,350 bags of food distributed. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the program.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care.

The distributions take place at 440 Henderson St., in Grass Valley, from 10 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of each month. For more information contact United Way at 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County