United Way ‘Citizen Review Team’ forming now — volunteers needed

United Way of Nevada County's annual Community Impact Process for calendar year 2018 has begun. During this process, current United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) partners may request funding. As part of the annual Community Impact Process, UWNC forms teams of Nevada County volunteers who visit local partner agencies for a review of the agency funding requests and an evaluation of how the agency is addressing the needs of our community. This is part of the due diligence UWNC does for their donors.

The commitment isn't a large one — it includes a short training meeting on April 17 and a two week period of agency visits (April 23 through May 4), a total of roughly six to 10 hours.

UWNC's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. UWNC will be concentrating on the basic needs of those in the community which include food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Any community member that is interested in volunteering to be on a Citizens Review Team should contact UWNC at 530-274-8111.