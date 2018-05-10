UN presentation on ‘climate refugees’

The plight of climate refugees and the possible scenarios to help them survive will be the subject of the next United Nations Association Golden Empire Chapter meeting on May 15 at the Unitarian Universalist church, 246 Church Street in Grass Valley. The meeting starts with a social hour and refreshments at 5 and a presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Rising sea levels, floods, drought accompanying expanding deserts and famine have already set millions of people scrambling to find dependable places to live across the globe. These mass migrations have created a new class of refugee, over-shadowed by the greater media attention paid to the familiar refugees racing to escape war or persecution: "Climate Refugees."

California State University, Sacramento Environmental Sciences Professor Emeritus Dudley Burton will address the underlying climate change issues producing so many refugees. Burton will also speak to the scope of the pending catastrophe and the cost to begin to resolve the near term human tragedy and the long term costs to re-establish agricultural land, water sources and housing for millions of displaced persons.

Climate studies, such as the 2017 study released by Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) of the Hague Netherlands, forecasts that tens of millions of people will be forced from their homes by climate change in the next decade, " … creating the biggest refugee crisis the world has ever seen."

Numerous island nations, low-lying coastal populations from Bangladesh to Florida, and countries facing desert expansion throughout sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East will need to take drastic action to escape uninhabitable conditions, the study asserts. While lucky (and wealthy) populations can buy time by building seawalls or raising buildings on stilts, there is much concern regarding the less fortunate, posing challenging questions. Where will they go? What will it cost? The evening presentation is open to the public, which will offer information on what is being proposed to help the plight of climate refugees.

Source: United Nations Association Golden Empire Chapter