Two Grass Valley events in observance of season for peace and non-violence

The Association for Global New Thought is running its 20th commemorative "Season For Peace and Non-Violence" from January 30 through April 4. As part of this season, a showing of the movie, "White Like Me" followed by a group discussion, will be shown at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, 119 Florence Ave. in Grass Valley. A national Zoom teleconversation will also take place afterwards. All are welcome.

Additionally, in observance of the commemorative season, a "Living Room Conversation" on social equity is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 4 at the Unity Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley. These 'conversations' are meant to bring people of different opinions together in a safe space to further sharing and understanding. For more information, visit http://www.livingroomconversations.org.