Two David’s: Art Works Gallery to showcase painter David Mooney and photographer David Wong in Grass Valley
March 7, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Art Works Gallery Co-op
WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St., Grass Valley
On the second Saturday of every month, artists come to the Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display their work. On Saturday, visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process and ask them questions.
From 1 to 4 p.m. two artists will be featured:
Painter David Mooney will be demonstrating his oil landscape work. He will show how he uses sketchbooks and plein air studies to develop a finished idea.
Photographer David Wong will be on hand to take a free photograph of dogs against a blue screen, which he will then place it into a background of your choice. People will be able to choose from David's selection of backgrounds, or you can bring a favorite of your own.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.
