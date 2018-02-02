Twelve week Constitution class offered in Grass Valley
February 2, 2018
A 12-week in-depth study of the Constitution will be offered at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bethel Church beginning Feb. 21. The class is free with the exception of a $45 book fee. Reservations for the class must be made quickly due to space and book limitations. Call Bethel Church at 530-273-8475 to reserve a seat. Bethel Church is located at 13010 State Hwy. 49 in Grass Valley. Child care is provided.
Source: Sarah Wynn
