Transgender youth share stories, perspectives in Grass Valley presentation

A special presentation by Nevada County transgender youth will follow PFLAG'S two regular support group meetings on March 27 at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, located at 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. The support groups begin at 6 with the special presentation beginning at 7 p.m. A small group of young people will discuss their perspectives on what it means to be transgender and will share some personal stories regarding their individual journeys. The event is in observance of the upcoming Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual holiday on March 31 dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. As a part of PFLAG'S education program, the group's mission is to help people understand more about the accomplishments and struggles that both the transgender people and their families experience. For more information, visit http://www.pflagnevco.com.