Traffic delays on East Main Street in Grass Valley

East Main Street, between Presley Street and Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley, will be subject to traffic control for utility work from December 4 through 7. The Traffic Control System will utilize lane shifts between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. (weather permitting). Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Drivers are asked to observe all construction signs and the instructions of on site personnel.