Tommyknockers annual dinner in Nevada City helps Shriners Hospital

The Tommyknockers Shrine Club will host its annual fundraising dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Nevada City Northridge Restaurant, located at 773 Nevada Street. The Northridge will donate a percentage of dinner proceeds to the club, which participates in local children's events, parades and supports the Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento. More than 200 infants and youths from western Nevada County were treated in 2017 at no cost to families.

Members will be on hand to answer questions regarding the Shriners Hospital's services, which often includes transportation and/or lodging. Ailments treated most commonly include orthopedics, burns, spinal injuries and plastic surgery (generally not available through health insurance). Shriners Hospital provides treatment, teaching and research of childhood ailments. Orders may be placed to go or to dine in during the four hour event. Door prizes will be offered hourly. For more information, email Al Schafer at afsarch@sbcglobal.net or call 530-271-0766.