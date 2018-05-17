Tickets for AnimalSave’s vacation raffle on sale now

As part of AnimalSave's fifth annual "A Furry, Furry Night" fundraising event, the nonprofit will be hosting a vacation raffle to help support AnimalSave's dog and cat rescue and low-cost spay and neuter programs. The raffle winner will be able to choose resort condominium accommodations (including room taxes) for seven nights for one to four guests in Maui, Hawaii; Freeport, Bahamas; Costa del Sol, Spain or Los Cabos, Mexico. Each raffle ticket is $50 and only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available online through July 11 at http://www.animalsave.org, or at AnimalSave's Book Nook, 520 East Main St.i n Grass Valley, Suite G. The winner will be announced following the live auction at "A Furry, Furry Night" on Saturday, July 14. The winner does not need to be present.

Tickets for "A Furry, Furry Night" are also on sale now at the Book Nook or by calling 530-271-7071, ext. 201. The ticket price is $50 and includes a live and silent auction, entertainment, hot hors d'oeuvres and dessert, and a no host bar.

Over the years, AnimalSave has rescued and found homes for nearly 5,000 dogs and cats and provided low-cost spay and neuter services for 22,000 dogs, cats and rabbits. Proceeds from these events will help fund these important community services. More information about the auction and raffle can be found at http://www.animalsave.org, by emailing carolyn@animalsave.org or calling 530-271-7071, ext. 201. Those interested in sponsoring "A Furry, Furry Night" or donating an auction item may email carolyn@animalsave.org.

Source: AnimalSave