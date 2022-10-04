Three NUJHSD candidates to host student listening session

The Union staff

Three candidates for the Nevada Union Joint High School District Board of Trustees are set to host a free student listening session from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday at Nevada County Media, located at 335 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.

The candidates taking part include Ken Johnson for South County’s Area 5; Olivia Pritchett for Nevada City, North San Juan, and Camptonville’s Area 1; and Wendy Willoughby for Grass Valley’s Area 2.

All students are invited to join the candidates for an open discussion on how to improve the high school experience in Nevada County. The session is intended to be an opportunity to hear from all students, with an “open space to make sure their voices are heard.”