‘The Lynx’ to perform at Nevada City Winery

The newly formed duo, "The Lynx," featuring Billy Packard on mandolin and Alexis Alrich on piano, will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 11 at Nevada City Winery, located at 321 Spring St. in Nevada City. The talented pair is known for their sophisticated interpretation of music from the likes of Italy, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S. They have been described as playing, "waltzes, polkas,

tarantellas and tangos, bossa, choro and swing from the 1800s to the present, with a modern California twist." Additionally, Alrich and Packard are composers and will play some of their original pieces. For more information, call the Nevada City Winery at 530-265-9463.