Supervisors and sheriff candidates to speak at Business & Professional Women of Nevada County

Members of the public are invited to meet and hear the candidates running for the board of supervisors and county sheriff at the Feb. 21 dinner meeting of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County at Summer Thymes Bakery in Grass Valley.

Candidates for supervisor in District 3 are Hilary Hodge and Dan Miller. In District 4, Sue Hoek is presently running unopposed. Running for sheriff are John Foster, Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers. All candidates have committed to attend.

Each candidate will be given three to four minutes to describe why he or she is the best candidate for the job. Attendees will then have a chance to ask any question they'd like.

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County welcomes working, between-jobs and retired women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli, 213 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley.

Candidates will be present for the meet-and-greet time beginning at 5:30 p.m. The meeting and dinner begin at 6 p.m.; $21 per person or $5 for program only. Pre-paid reservations are required by Feb. 18. To reserve and for more information on the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.

Source: Submitted by Susan Rogers, Business & Professional Women of Nevada County.