Super mixer in Nevada City
February 2, 2018
Members of the Grass Valley and Nevada City chambers of commerce mingle at The Stone House's joint chamber mixer Thursday night. The neighboring cities' chambers get together once a month at a different location to facilitate networking among area entities. The Stone House held a grand opening celebration last week and this was the first chamber mixer event to be held at The Stone House since their remodel.
