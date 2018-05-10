Summer fencing session begins Monday in Grass Valley

The Nevada County Fencing Club will begin its summer session of Olympic-style fencing instruction beginning May 14 in the main auditorium at the Grass Valley Veteran's Building, 255 So. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The eight week session meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. for beginning, intermediate and advanced classes. "Open Fence" time is scheduled for 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. New students can begin up to the third week of this session. All equipment is provided. Cost is $65 per session, with a once-a-year $10 insurance fee that renews August 1. Visitors welcome. Above, fencing club students practice their form during a previous fencing session in Grass Valley. For questions, call instructor Rob Woodhall at 530-432-1750, or visit the club website at http://www.wix.com/ncfencing/ncfc.