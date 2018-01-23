Storytelling Festival comes to Auburn

Penn Valley resident Izzi Tooinsky will be among the featured storytellers at the Auburn Winter Storytelling Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the General Gomez Art and Event Center located at 808 Lincoln Way in Auburn. This is a free community program that brings together storytellers from all over the region.

"Izzi brings a warm, light-hearted spirit to the festival," said storytelling teacher and participant Lucinda deLorimer. "People smile as soon as he walks on stage."

Presented by the Foothill Storytelling Guild, the tellers will share with the audience personal stories, humorous tales, traditional tales and "downright lies."

A family friendly hour starts off the day at 10:30 a.m. with tellers Ed Lewis and Joan McCammon entertaining children with a variety of traditional and off-the-wall stories. Music adds to the fun.

At 1 p.m. "The Right Story at the Right Time" is the title of the a 90-minute workshop lead by Mariana deCroes, a storytelling teacher who has taught in London, Spain, Portugal and India. She will be acquainting both beginners and experienced tellers with the art of storytelling. "Open Telling" starts at 2:45 p.m., where anyone can stand on the stage and tell a story. The story must be no more than five minutes, must be family friendly, and told with no notes or props. Sign-up forms are available at the welcome desk.

Who is the biggest liar in the neighborhood? The "Liar's Contest" starts at 5 p.m. and gives tall tale tellers a chance to lay it on thick. Again, rules are five-minute limit, family friendly and told with no notes or props. Tellers are asked to sign up beforehand. Judges will choose the winner and a trophy is to be presented for "the most entertaining whopper."

At 6:30 p.m., six regional storytellers perform stories for a grown-up audience. The 2018 storytellers include Chery Anderson, Izzi Tooinsky, Tom Wade, Linda Kennedy, Marianna deCroes and Kristine Waters.

For more information visit http://www.foothillstorytellingguild.com.