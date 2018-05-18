Still time to enjoy Soroptimists’ Garden Tour in Western Nevada County

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills' 25th Annual Spring Garden Tour is taking place this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday. Soroptimists Vicky Christophe and Lorraine Plagge, Garden Tour chair members, orchestrated this year's event. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased at any western Nevada County garden location for $30. Participants will have the opportunity to tour area gardens, purchase hand crafted garden art, enjoy refreshments and win a raffle gift basket. For more information, visit http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org.