Sponsor a flag, help Grass Valley Schools
May 16, 2018
Downtown Grass Valley has the Grass Valley Schools Foundation for the Arts and Science to thank for putting up flags every Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July and Veteran's Day. While the flags are raised to honor the United States and those who have served in the military, they are also part of the organization's "Flags Over the Foothills" fundraiser. Members of the community and many businesses sponsor a flag, and the money raised goes directly into the classrooms of the Grass Valley Schools. Funds go to support and enhance the curriculum in visual and performing arts, science, history, social studies, technology, literacy and library science. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised and donated thousands of dollars for the children of Grass Valley. To learn more or become and sponsor, visit http://www.gvschoolsfoundation.org.
