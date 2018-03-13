South Yuba River State Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park and Empire Mine State Historic Park volunteer sign-up and orientation.

Volunteer sign-ups and orientation for three Sierra Gold Sector State Parks — South Yuba River State Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park and Empire Mine State Historic Park — are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 17 at Empire Mine State Historic Park's Docent Room.

The session will discuss "what a volunteer means to California state parks" and review park policies, procedures and philosophy. The group will be guided through the hiring paperwork and discuss the benefits of being a state park volunteer. Since a criminal background check is required prior to working as a volunteer, there will be an on site finger printing "live scan" being conducted during the Saturday session. Individuals will need to bring to the sign-up a photo ID and a $12 check or cash for the background processing.

Volunteers are a vital entity in helping keep state parks alive and well. For more information, email Jenna Randar at jenna.randar@parks.ca.gov.