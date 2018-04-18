Source Directory Social: improving quality of life in the region

The Golden Road TV & Radio will join forces with the Alliance for Resilient Communities from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 21 to present The Source Directory Social. This event is a community gathering to share music, speakers, food and ideas on how to improve the quality of life in the region and become more sustainable locally. Topics will include community building, economic development, sustainability, environmental regeneration, natural health, food and water security, arts and culture, peace and justice, emergency preparedness and independent media. All of these topics are categories in the new online directory called the Source. The directory is a listing of individuals and businesses in the Sacramento River watershed that are focused on preservation, education and regeneration.

Organizer Michael DiMartino says the event offers the community "an opportunity to gather and be inspired, co-create and share projects and resources." The event is free and will be recorded for a later broadcast on cable TV and podcast on Golden Road Radio Hour. Entertainment will include Native American flutist Mignon Geli and the "Human Jukebox" Brandon Dannals in addition to a team building exercise with a community drum circle. The free event will be at the Nevada County Tech Center, 104 New Mohawk in Nevada City. For more information call 530-362-8264 or visit http://www.TheSourceDirectory.org.