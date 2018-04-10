Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills award ‘mini grants’
April 10, 2018
Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills has awarded their Fall 2017 "Mini Grants" to the following nonprofit organizations: Child Advocates of Nevada County, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County Diaper Project, One Source — Empowering Caregivers, NEO, San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center and Sudoku as a Teaching Tool. Above, Jerry Martin, creator of Sudoku as a Teaching Tool, is presented with his award by a Soroptimist member. A retired teacher, Martin has a background in education and has helped develop several educational programs in Hawaii and California.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey addresses allegations of dishonesty in court
- Community rallies for What’s Up Coffee? owner Angie Buist
- Argument over debt in North San Juan leads to wreck, pepper spray, Nevada County authorities say
- Plaza Drive homeless activity on the rise
- Meet your merchant: The family-run Gristmill Bakery — formerly the Lake Center Bakery — celebrates its 26th year in a new location