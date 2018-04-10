 Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills award ‘mini grants’ | TheUnion.com

Submitted by Margie Carr

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills has awarded their Fall 2017 "Mini Grants" to the following nonprofit organizations: Child Advocates of Nevada County, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County Diaper Project, One Source — Empowering Caregivers, NEO, San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center and Sudoku as a Teaching Tool. Above, Jerry Martin, creator of Sudoku as a Teaching Tool, is presented with his award by a Soroptimist member. A retired teacher, Martin has a background in education and has helped develop several educational programs in Hawaii and California.