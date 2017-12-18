‘Solstice Spiral’ in Nevada City

Nevada City Odd Fellows is inviting community members to walk their Solstice Spiral, a holiday-inspired labyrinth, during Victorian Christmas on Dec. 20. Participants are encouraged to "walk with a wish," then place their wish on a world peace alter, placed in the center. The historic lodge is located at 212 1/2 Broad St. in Nevada City. Hot chai will be available. For more information, contact Deborah Swan at 530-277-1932.