Smoking cessation classes begin Jan. 10

"Nicotine Free," a series of five smoking cessation classes in a supportive group environment, will begin January 10.

Facilitated by health educator JoAnn Chatlien, classes span four weeks at Oak Ridge Apartments, located at 228 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. The cost is $60 for the series.

Participants will learn replacement strategies, get tips on how to develop new habits, new activities and make plans for a healthier lifestyle.

The class schedule will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on January 10, 17, 22, 24 and 31.

For more information or to reserve a space, call Chatlien at 530-274-7939.