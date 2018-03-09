Six week diabetes class begins Wednesday in Grass Valley

A six-week Diabetes Class for people who have diabetes is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on March 14. This interactive and fun series will focus on key diabetes self-management topics including blood sugar control, nutrition, activity, medications, complications, sleep, stress and more. The cost is $20 for people with Medicare. People without Medicare are encouraged to attend. Call or email for information on cost. Classes will be held at Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. To register or find out more, email janet@sierramedicalnutrition.com or call 530-615-4155.