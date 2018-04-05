Sierra Jazz Camp scholarships available

The Sierra Jazz Society is pleased to announce that "friends of jazz" have donated two $300 scholarships to Sierra Jazz Camp in July for those under 18. Applications will be accepted through May 15. Winners will be announced June 15. To apply, email Julia@sierrajazzsociety.com or call 530-273-0568.

Applicants will need to send a digital recording and an in-person demo with Bill Douglass may also be required. Scholarships to Sierra Jazz Camp will be based on a combination of merit and financial need. In addition to youth scholarships, there are work-study opportunities for all ages to defray the tuition costs. Sierra Jazz Camp is located at Nevada City School of the Arts July 18 through 22 and is open to all ages, voice and all instruments. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A public concert is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 22 at River Highlands Ranch.