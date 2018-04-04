Shannan Moon named ‘Woman of Persistence’

Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon was honored as a "Woman of Persistence" during the March 27 Grass Valley City Council meeting.

Council member Jan Arbuckle presented the award from the League of California Cities to Moon. Arbuckle currently is second vice-president for the league and is a former member of the league's Women's Caucus.

The Women of Persistence award is given annually and is a celebration of women who have persisted in their journey for equality, change, growth and improvement in their communities.