Shamrock Shuffle with Sons of Boogie in Grass Valley

Local rock and blues band Sons of Boogie will perform on St. Patrick's Day at 151 Union Square in Grass Valley for the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Shuffle. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover and 151 Union Square. Music begins at 8 p.m. and an Irish buffet will be available for $10.

In 1997 they formed their current lineup and changed their name to Fade 2 Blue, playing clubs and parties in Grass Valley and Nevada City and across Northern California. Formerly known as Fade 2 Blue, the group reverted to their original name three years ago, feeling it better reflected their sound, which includes a wide variety of classic rock and blues, spanning generations. 151 Union Square is located at 151 Mill St. in Grass Valley. There will be a $5 cover at the door, and $10 Irish Buffet. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/soboogie and http://www.151unionsquare.com.