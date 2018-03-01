Seven Hills fifth grader raises funds for Scooter’s Pals rescue dogs

Ten year old Bren Altenbach of Grass Valley, right, raised $87 to help Scooter's Pals rescue dogs and presented his donation to founder Susan Wallace, left, at Saturday's pet adoptathon in Petco in Grass Valley. Altenbach's funds will pay for one spay and one neuter, or nine microchips, said Wallace.

"We are honored by Bren's help and his example of charitable youth making a difference," she added. "Scooter's Pals pays no salaries and takes no personal expenses. Every dime we gather goes to help our dogs while we locate them good forever homes."

A fifth grader at Seven Hills Intermediate School in Nevada City, Altenbach earned his money selling his art on reusable shopping bags and by collecting recyclables around the neighborhood. Above, he holds rescue puppy "Sno Flake."