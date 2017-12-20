See’s Candy fundraiser at Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

A variety of See's Candy is available for sale for the holidays at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward sponsoring events that are designed to attract tourism and boost the local economy. The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is located at 132 Main St. in Nevada City.